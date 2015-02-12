PATHANAMTHITTA:Mar Thoma Church supremo Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan has cautioned against the misuse and wasteful spending of the faithful’s money in fighting cases and litigation between Church denominations. Delivering the presidential address at the Ecumenical meeting as part of the 120th Maramon Convention on Wednesday, the Metropolitan called for merger of various church denominations sharing common ideologies. The metropolitan called for close cooperation and coordination among various Churches which practise and preach divergent philosophies.

The Metropolitan said the Churches in the country should put an end to the ongoing cases and litigation, which ultimately affect their financial stability.

Instead, they should take up the task of protecting the faithful and spiritual awakening of the followers, the Metropolitan said while extending whole-hearted support of the Church for ecumenism. Delivering the inaugural address at the ecumenical meeting, Metropolitan of Jacobite Syrian Church Kuriakose Mar Theophilos said the court verdicts in Church-related cases could not be seen as the final word as the Churches were in the name of Christ. While stressing for better coordination and cooperation among various Church denominations, the metropolitan, however, said the merger of Churches was not relevant at present.

The Church should focus on the mission of spiritual awakening of the followers, he said. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan and bishop of Believers Church Bishop K P Yohannan were present on the occasion.