PATHANAMTHITTA: Rev Samuel T Kamalesan of the US has said that the blessings of God will give happiness and peace to people.

Delivering the discourse at the 120th Maramon Convention on the seventh day on Saturday, Rev Sam Kamalesan said people should accept the divine call of God for attaining solitude and peace of mind.

“Man should become the instrument of God for doing good to others. We should offer help to the needy sections of society for obtaining the blessings of God. A soft mind is needed for peaceful co-existence in society and reaching out to the members of other communities with love and affection, the US evangelist said. Reaching out to Jesus Christ will give people the compassion to love and respect fellow beings,” Rev Kamalesan said.

Evangelistic Association president Thomas Mar Thimotios presided over the meeting. In the morning session, Zacharias Mar Theophilos Suffragan Metropolitan delivered the discourse. Joseph Mar Baranabas delivered the presidential address. The 120th Maramon Convention will conclude with a discourse onFebruary 15. The supreme head of Marthoma Church Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan will deliver the convention message at 2 pm, marking the conclusion of the gathering.