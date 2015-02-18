THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demanding a judicious share for Kerala in rail development and allocation of sufficient funds for various projects, KPCC president V M Sudheeran has dashed off a letter to Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, to remind him of the hopes of the state while the annual rail budget is in the making for presentation in Parliament next week.

Top priority should be accorded to track doubling works and electrification, introduction of new northern states-bound long distance trains, earmarking adequate funds for the Kanjikode coach factory as well as sanctioning a new railway division based at Kozhikode and a rail zone comprising Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions, Sudheeran stressed in his charter of demands.

The state government has already submitted similar demands by way of a memorandum to the Railway Minister a few days ago.