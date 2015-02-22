KANNUR: Pinarayi Vijayan’s desire to become the chief minister will not be realised if V S Achuthananadan is driven out, veteran Communist Berlin Kunjananthan Nair has said. Berlin reminded that an electoral victory would be impossible for the CPM without the presence of VS in the party. “The CPM should accept the fact that VS is a crowd-puller and ousting such a leader will be fatal for the party, especially when a tough electoral battle is imminent,” Berlin said. “Though most of them in the CPM state committee desire his expulsion from the party, the central committee will not allow such a situation,” Berlin said.

“VS was under tremendous mental stress as he was denied the opportunity to respond to the allegations levelled against him in his presence. The objective of democratic centralism is not the silencing of differing views. However, VS will not leave the party and be a part of any anti-communist alliance. I expect that instead of an available politburo, a majority politburo would meet and take steps to bring VS within the CPM fold. I have extended all moral support to VS,” Berlin told ‘Express’.