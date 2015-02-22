KOCHI: Wife of Container Santhosh, an approver in the Unnithan murder attempt case, has filed a complaint before the State Human Rights Commission, alleging that officials of the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI were harassing her husband. Santhosh is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Happy Rajesh murder case, which is linked to the Unnithan murder attempt case.

In the complaint, Shyni Santhosh Kumar alleged that CBI inspector Saleem Sahib had been harassing her husband. Saleem Sahib is a close relative of suspended police officer Abdul Rashid, who is an accused in the Unnithan case. Saleem Sahib allegedly made attempts to falsely implicate Santhosh in the Happy Rajesh murder case, by influencing CBI officers Darvin and Thomas.

The CBI had summoned Santhosh several times to Thiruvananthapuram as part of the investigation. The agency has already filed chargesheet in the Unnithan case, and the probe is progressing.

“The CBI is trying to save Abdul Rahsid in the case and to remove my husband as approver. They are also exerting pressure on my husband to give oral testimony against the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), CBI Chennai unit, who was investigating case,” the complainant said, adding that even one year after taking up the case, the CBI did inform the trial court about the progress of the investigation.

According to the complainant, her husband was in judicial custody for the last five months, whereas the other accused in the case were released on bail. “There is a deliberate attempt from the part of the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI to keep him behind the bars, to ensure that Abdul Rashi goes scot free,” she submitted.