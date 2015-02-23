KOTTAYAM: A screening of the movie ‘Oralppokkam’, a crowd-funded venture, produced by Kazhcha Chalachithra Vedi, will be held at the Darsana Cultural Centre here at 6 pm on on February 26.

The screening is conducted as part of the visit of the Chalachithra Vedi’s mobile theatre, ‘Cinema Vandi’. Flagged off at Thiruvananthapuram, the travelling theatre is entering the district as part of its journey through all the 14 districts.

The film, directed by Sanalkumar Sasidharan, has won several awards and was screened at many film festivals across the world.