KOLLAM: Rijina Basumatary and Swarang who were taken into custody by the Special Branch sleuths in the district for suspected links with the Songojit faction of Bodoland militants will be taken by train to Assam on Tuesday. Though police sources said that they would be taken to Assam on Monday, it was cancelled due to unknown reasons. According to information received, they were involved in the massacre which occurred in Assam on December 23, which led to death of 80 persons.