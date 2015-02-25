Police Officers' Assn Poll:Official Faction Triumphs

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The official faction has gained supremacy in the unit-level elections of the Kerala Police Officers Association in 28 police districts. Bagging 954 of the 1102 seats, the official faction won a thumping majority in the MSP, SAP, Police Academy and KAP Battalions. The Opposition won 148 seats in the Armed Reserve and Armed Battalion as the official faction members who were promoted recently contested in groups. The winners include incumbent state general secretary Manikandan Nair and other office-bearers V O Joseph, B Harikumar, L G Udayakumar, P Shahul Hameed, M Santhosh, P Muraleedharan, RajendraBabu, Jayachandran and Ashraf.