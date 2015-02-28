KOTTAYAM:The working report presented at the 22nd State Conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which got under way here on the other day, has put CPM in the dock for weakening the base of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state.

The report, which observes that UDF has been cashing-in on the lapses of LDF, called up on the LDF leadership to take steps to bring back coalition partners, who left the fold over various issues. Putting the onus on CPM for a ‘fragile’ LDF, the CPI report alleged that the LDF could not make fruitful intervention in people’s issues.

“The LDF has failed in fulfilling its duties as the main Opposition party, though UDF and LDF are almost equal in terms of strength. A genuine stance should be taken in protests and revolts. An extremely formal approach will create suspicion among the public,” it says reiterating that sudden and untimely withdrawal of Solar protests, evoked the criticism of ‘adjustment protests.’ The report also criticises CPM for the delay in initiating protests against Finance Minister K M Mani in the bar bribery issue.

The report also accuses Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM Politburo member and former state secretary, for the usage of a ‘wrong word’ during the previous Parliament elections, badly affecting the election results. “Moreover, the quitting of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) from the front weakened LDF. RSP left the front following difference of opinion with the CPM. Earlier, Janata Dal had also walked out of the front in the same manner. All these issues, evoked a feeling in the public that the LDF has been losing its strength, which in fact, affected election results, especially in Kollam, Alappuzha and Mavelikkara,” it said.

The report also claims that it was a stringent stance taken by the CPI that had scuttled a political move to raise K M Mani as the Chief Minister by bringing him into the LDF. The report further says that since other coalition partners in the LDF have become fragile, only CPI was capable of correcting the mistakes of CPM.

It also made a self-critical analysis on the issues related to the candidature of Bennet Abraham and admitted lapses on the part of the leadership as well. “There occurred serious lapses in fixing the candidature and formulating strategies to be adopted in the elections,” it said. The CPI also sends a warning signal on the rise of BJP in the state and its efforts to bring various organisations like SNDP, KPMS and NSS into its fold.