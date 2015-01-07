KOCHI: The State Government will hold discussions with representatives and members of the Non-resident Keralites (NRKs) to exchange ideas and address key issues, at a two-day global meet to be held here on January 16 and 17.

The meet, an initiative by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs (NORKA) and its field agency NORKA-ROOTS, is intended as a platform for Malayalis living abroad and in other states to interact directly with the government; discuss their issues and recommend solutions; assist in policy formation and explore quality investment opportunities at home.

Around 1,000 non-resident Keralites from within the country and overseas are expected to participate in the meet, which is scheduled to be held at Le Meridien Hotel, Kochi. Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, ministers and senior officials from various departments will participate in the sessions.

Registration for the programme is currently underway, and the details are available on the official website, http://globalnrkmeet.com. “More than 23.6 lakh Malayalis live and work outside Kerala and nearly 50 lakh of the State’s population depend on them. The socio-economic-cultural contributions of NRKs to the State is invaluable, and we are committed to resolving all the issues they face,” said K C Joseph, Minister for NORKA.

“At the Global NRK Meet, we hope to find speedy solutions to various challenges, including the reemployment and rehabilitation of people who have had to return from abroad for various reasons, and to come up with new schemes for the welfare and convenience of the Malayalis living outside Kerala,” he said, adding that the government hoped to sound out the NRKs who have gained a wealth of experience from living in various parts of the world on development projects and ideas that can be implemented for the progress of the State.

NORKA secretary and NORKA-ROOTS director Rani George said that the meet would also serve as a forum for the NRKs to explore investment opportunities in Kerala.

“We want NRKs to invest in infrastructure, industry and development projects, besides being part of the State’s growth story,” she said.