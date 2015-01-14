SABARIMALA: Lakhs of pilgrims thronged Sabarimala and the surrounding forest areas on Tuesday for a glimpse of Makarajyothi as part of Makaravilakku. Pandithavalam, Malikappuram, premises of Forest IB at Sannidhanam and Saramkuthi hill-top were flooded with pilgrims since Monday. Pilgrims were waiting for the Makarajyothi darsan at all available space at Sannidhanam, Pulmedu, Pampa, Pampa Hill-Top, Chalakayam, Attathode, Nilackal and Plappally. ADGP Padmakumar said that elaborate arrangements were made for the safety and security of the pilgrims at Sannidhanam and nearby areas.

In addition to the 2,700 police personnel, including officers, 100 police inspector trainees were deployed at Sannidhanam for crowd management and safety of pilgrims in connection with the Makarajojyothi darsan. At Pulmedu, 1,500 police personnel were deployed for safety and crowd management, the ADGP said.