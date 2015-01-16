THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial Kovalam Palace land has once again come under the scanner with the government not taking over around 20 acres of land worth Rs 400 crore despite having documentary evidence of its ownership.

The village records show that 18.176 acres of land in block 14, resurvey number 7/1 in Vizhinjam, was still in the name of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) even after a portion of the land was sold to a hotel group.

Though in the ownership of the ITDC, it is alleged that the government has no access to the land, which is again becoming controversial.

During the land sale, it was alleged that the government had not gone through the

land procedures. When a part of the land was sold to a hotel group, it was alleged that the government did not demarcate the government land from the whole extent, thus losing the prime land to private players.

As per records with the Vizhinjam village office, resurvey number 7 in block 14 from which the land was sold to the hotel group had a total extent of 46.18 acres.

Of this, the hotel group was handed over 26.567 acres in resurvey number 7/1-1. A religious place also holds land to an extent of 1.43 acre.The remaining 18.176 acres is still in the name of ITDC in the Thandaper register.

From the village records, it is clear that when the controversial land was sold to the hotel group, the government has not done ‘subdivision’ of the land, which is mandatory while giving pattayam (title deed) to government lands. It is quite evident from the village office records that there exists no subdivision record with them. It is necessary for the village office to maintain the subdivision record once it involves handing over public lands to individuals or others.

Subdivision is to be made in order to demarcate the boundary and any government land can be sold only after the boundaries of the government land is demarcated.

Apart from this, highly placed officials also alleged that the mandatory mahassar was not prepared when the land was sold. The government land is demarcated based on the mahassar report.

Though the government was aware that the proceedings with respect to the Transfer of Registry Rules was not maintained, it had been maintaining silence for the past many years. Even an earlier report of the Vigilance and the tahsildar’s office had said that the transaction was not done as per the the rules.

Apprehension has been raised whether the beach would be closed for the public in the near future if the government does not take any step to resume the land.

Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash said issue had not come to his notice. “So far this issue related to the Kovalam palace land has not come to my attention. Anyway, the government will look into the land details,’’ Prakash told ‘Express’.

Meanwhile, ITDC Chairman and Managing Director Girish Shankar did not respond to queries from Express.