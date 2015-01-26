KOCHI: Panampilly Nagar-based Lili Clinic, which provides permanent hair removal service using electrolysis is all set to expand their activities in Central Kerala. Fisheries Minister K Babu, will inaugurate all the 20 new clinics, that will be set up in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Thrissur districts, at one go at a function that will be held at Panampilly Nagar on Monday. YWCA former president Susan Kuruvilla will deliver a speech on ‘The Art of Looking Smart’ and St Teresa’s College chairperson Niya Mathew will be the chief guest.

Clinic authorities said that they plan to start operations in South Asia and Middle East. Lili Clinic chief consultant electrologist Sherly Kollannur said that scientific electrolysis technique is being used at Lili Clinic. Scientific electrolysis is a chemical- free technique and the hair is removed in such a way that it will not grow back again. This is because the root cells too get removed during the procedure, Sherly Kollannur said.

Lili scientific Electrolyses Training Academy at Panampilly Nagar offers three-month diploma and one month certificate course for electrologist technician.