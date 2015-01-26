THRISSUR: Thrissur Engineering College Old Students’ Association (TECOSA) will hold its third ‘Guruvandanam’ award ceremony for the Ideal Teacher of GECT at Casino Hotel here at 2 pm on January 28. The award will be bestowed on Dr M S Narayanan Potty, Rtd Professor and HOD of EE, GEC Thrissur. Dr Tessy Thomas, project director, Agni-IV Missile (DRDO), will be the chief guest at the event. Later, the inauguration of the facilities renovated by GECT Development Trust will be held at the college auditorium at 4 pm the same day.

Recognising the efforts and contributions of its alumni, the annual general body meeting of the alumni committee is being held annually on January 26. To bring together all its alumni to a single platform, the college has also started an alumni network https://gectalumni.in/