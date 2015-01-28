THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), which is on a non-cooperation strike to protest against the redeployment of the teaching faculty to the two new Medical Colleges at Manjeri and Idukki, said that it would continue to keep away from all outstation duties such as National Games or attend VIP duties, camps, training and conferences.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to hold talks with the agitating doctors on Wednesday.

KGMCTA stated that the non-cooperation strike would be held without affecting the functioning of the hospitals.

‘’The patient care activities will not be affected. But we will not take in new payward admissions,’’ secretary Dr C P Vijayan said.

He said that the association was always ready for talks with the government.

“The government has called for talks on Wednesday,’’ he said.

Stressing that they would continue the agitation till the order of redeployment of doctors to the two medical colleges is revoked, Vijayan alleged that it was the government that was causing hardships to the people through the redeployment decision.

‘’We demand the cancellation of the order. Instead of redeployment, the government should create new posts at these medical colleges,’’ he said.

The government had in its order said that the doctors were being redeployed to meet the Medical Council of India (MCI) norms of sufficient faculty numbers so that the recognition of the courses offered in the new colleges are renewed.

If it was the government’s policy to start medical colleges in all districts, it should also have a policy of creating new posts for these medical colleges, KGMCTA office- bearers said.