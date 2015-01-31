Home States Kerala

No 'Seat' for KSRTC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The transportation arrangements between the Games Village and venues to take athletes and officials to and fro involving crores of rupees have said a big ‘No’ to the state-owned KSRTC. Private parties will handle the task now and the state transportation system is just another option to manage any emergency situation. Four private transport firms will ply 765 vehicles, including mini-buses and cars, till the concluding day.

 When contacted, a KSRTC official said that they had taken part in the bid, quoting the estimate rates per day, but thereafter no response came. According to sources, KSRTC had quoted rates that were higher than the private service providers, the reason why it was omitted.

 Vijayan Thomas, chairman of the National Games transport committee, said: “We have to provide transportation facilities for athletes and officials at a cost affordable to us. Also, we need the services for long hours. Considering both these aspects, the rates of KSRTC services were pretty high. Still, we have placed a demand to get KSRTC’s support to manage emergency situations to transport large groups,” he said.

The National Games Secretariat had invited bids to provide A/C and non-A/C mini buses of 12-18 seats, 25-30 seats and 49 seats in addition to two types of cars. The mini buses are meant to transport athletes, team officials, technical officials, volunteers and media personnel and the on-call/dedicated cabs for Indian Olympic Association fraternity, VIPs and guests.

KSRTC has set aside 15 A/C low floor buses in the Thiruvananthapuram Zone alone to ply for the Games if the need arises. To bring public to venues, chain services are to be operated from the major centres in the districts such as Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad, Kaniyapuram, Peroorkada, Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram city and so on to the venues.

