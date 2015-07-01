THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again, the LDF has conceded defeat to the UDF, which for the the past six years, had been going from strength to strength on the electoral front. The LDF, which is waging a war against the government standing neck deep in allegations of corruption, has not won a single election since 2009.

It may be noted that unlike in the recent past, the LDF had put up a united fight at Aruvikkara with V S Achuthanandan leading the campaign on the ground and his bete noire Pinarayi Vijayan, camping in the constituency for three weeks, playing the role of a backroom strategist.

The party also had a formidable candidate in M Vijayakumar, a veteran of many elections. The CPM itself had a new leader - state secretary Kodiyeri Balakarishnan.

Moreover, the UDF Government had been providing continuous fodder for the Opposition in the form of numerous scams and economic frauds.

The fact that LDF could not perform despite having been blessed with favourable political conditions and a strong perception of anti-incumbency, shows that the Front and the CPM may have a lot to explain.