Subsidies for Farmers

KOZHIKODE: In a bid to popularise agriculture in the state, the State Horticulture Mission will give subsidies for farming on a commercial basis.

According to the officials, subsidies would help rejuvenate the agriculture sector in the state. A subsidy of Rs 22,500 will be given for banana cultivation in one hectare of land.

Likewise, for mixed farming of mango, guava, lychee, pomegranate and citron, a subsidy of Rs 24,000 is offered.

Tissue culture banana cultivation will get a subsidy of Rs 37,500.