KOCHI: The residents in the Muvattupuzha town, a sleepy village on the eastern side of Ernakulam, are yet to come to terms with the reality of the stigmatic distinction conferred on the village, which rose to notoriety in the blink of an eye with Customs busting a racket with operational base in the town which had smuggled in tonnes of gold into the state by using the youths in the village as carriers.

More worrying for them is the apprehension whether their wards are also involved in the gold smuggling racket.

When ‘Express’ spoke to a cross section of people in the town, who preferred anonymity as the case has far reaching consequences, many of the youths have had a meteoric rise in the last couple of years though they do not have any significant job to mention with their biodata.

Joseph, (name changed) neighbour of former CIAL emigration officer Jibin Basheer of Muvattupuzha, said it was in 2011 that he joined the Kerala police and within the last one year, he purchased a shopping complex worth around `2.5 crore in the town, a mansion which cost around `80 lakh,another shop worth `80 lakh and an Innova and an Etios car resembling the plot of of a ‘rags to riches story.’

Investigation officer in charge of the probe said, the youths identified by the racket kingpin Noushad of Muvattupuzha were offered a high-end mobile phone, a four-wheeler in less than a month of joining, and free trips to Dubai as part of their job.

It was under the influence of Noushad in the political circle that Jibin Basheer got appointment in the emigration wing in less than a couple of year of joining the state police.

“We have seized the records and documents of all the travellers who had flown to Middle East with the help of his travel agency and we have been cross- checking the purpose of their visit and other details.