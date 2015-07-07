KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) will have more access to state orphanages to continue their ongoing inspections there. The move comes following the High Court order to bring all orphanages in the state under the purview of Juvenile Justice Act.

The commission, in February 2014, had submitted a petition to amend the existing Orphanages and Other Charitable Homes (Supervision & Control) Act, 1960, in accordance with the the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2006.

“The Act on orphanages was introduced in 1960, much before the International Child Rights Convention. The laws have to be updated with time, and we have been lagging behind. By the new order, Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act will be in place, which will ensure the rights of the children. The update of the Act had been a long-pending demand of the commission,” said Naseer Chaliyam, a member of the commission.

KSCPCR already has the right to inspect the orphanages and ensure their registration, unlike the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). By the new order, CWC will also have the right to monitor the functioning of orphanages, along with the district administration.

On Monday, on a PIL, the High Court ordered for a CBI probe into the trafficking of children from northern and north-eastern states to orphanages in Kerala, disregarding the state government’s opposition to a central agency investigation.

The state has around 1,800 orphanages, recognised by the State Orphanage Control Board.