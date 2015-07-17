KOZHIKODE: In a bid to bring a partial relief from the mounting waste disposal issues, a new incinerator will begin functioning at the Kozhikode Medical College soon. Authorities say that the new incinerator will become operational by the first week of August.

The incinerator has been installed using the fund from the Hospital Development Society (HDS).

HDS member Saleem Madavoor told ‘City Express’ that the society has allotted `15 lakh towards the expenses that will be acquired for the installation works. Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited(SIDCO), a state government undertaking has been entrusted with the works.

An official of the medical college said that an expert team, deputed by SIDCO, has visited the medical college to review the primary arrangements.

The work order has been given to SIDCO and an agreement was signed between the medical college authorities and SIDCO officials three months back.

The medical college official added that the works of the incinerator are completed and installation works will start within few days. When the new incinerator begins operating, the waste disposal issues will be partially addressed. The incinerator which has a capacity of burning 150 kg of waste, will dispose of the residue generated from the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, the medical college will continue to grapple with the waste being generated from the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) and Super Specialty block as the incinerator for these blocks, which have been proposed at a cost of `63.5 lakh by the state government still remains on papers. If the incinerator becomes a reality around 5,000 kg of waste can be disposed everyday.