MGU to The Aid of Stranded Students

KOTTAYAM:The Mahatma Gandhi University has finalised the arrangements to be put in place to ensure the continued studies of the students in its closed off-campus centers. A meeting of the higher officials convened by Vice-Chancellor Babu Sebastian on Saturday resolved to commence the online registration on Tuesday for the existing students to continue their studies.

This would benefit as many as 12,000 students of its closed down off-campus centres. A decision in this regard was taken after several rounds of discussions with the stakeholders by the Babu Sebastian and senior officials. As per the decisions, the students waiting for the second and third year of their studies have to log into www.admission.mgu.ac.in, which will be open from July 28 onward. The students have to use their permanent registration number for logging in to the online portal. The details regarding the payments will be displayed in the portal. Students can remit the required fee before August 17 without fine. Late fee of Rs 200 and Rs 500 have to be paid for delayed payments of one/two weeks respectively.

The printing of the study materials are over and are ready for dispatch to the students. Once the payment is received the study materials will be send to the students based on the decision of the meeting of the coordinators slated to be held on Tuesday. The meeting will also decide on the arrangements for the continued classes, practicals and the conduct of examinations, practicals/viva. The examination centres will be government or university institutions or affiliated colleges. The responsibility for the conduct of examinations has been entrusted to the Controller of Examinations Thomas John Mampra, STAS Regional Director K Sreekrishnakumar and Joint Registrar C Raveendran.

Joint Registrar G. Ramesh will study and submit a report for commencement of the first year classes under the School of Distance Education.