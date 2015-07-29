KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday held that a divorced Muslim woman was entitled to get medical expenses, in addition to maintenance, from her former husband.

Justice B Kemal Pasha observed that the financial needs of the divorced woman was important. He passed the order while considering a petition filed by Abbas of Pallakkal, Kozhikode, challenging a petition filed by his former wife Sauda K V of Chaliyom.

The court observed that the woman was only 28 when she, along with her three children, was thrown out of the matrimonial home. It has to be considered that there was no scope for a second marriage. In such cases, it is the duty of the former husband, who has effected the extra-judicial divorce, to ensure that the woman is maintained properly after the divorce.

“That is the reason why the legislature in its wisdom has incorporated the provision for reasonable and fair provision and maintenance for her needs,” the court observed.

“When the petitioner states that she has been suffering from renal disease, for which she had to spend a huge amount, it cannot be said that those are not the needs of a divorced woman. If she is able to produce the evidence that she had spent such amount for treatment, she would be entitled to claim that amount from her husband, without any doubt,” stated court.