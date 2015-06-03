THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has rapped Kerala on the knuckles for slow-pedalling on the Vizhinjam seaport project.

The Centre would have to explore other options if Kerala was delaying the project, Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said in New Delhi on Tuesday. “It is for the state government and the political parties to decide whether Kerala needs the project or not,” Gadkari said.

The Centre’s criticism has come on the eve of the crucial all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to settle the objections raised by the Opposition against awarding the contract to Ahmedabad-based Adani group.

“If the project flounders on politically-motivated controversies, it will be a loss to the nation.

“If the project gets delayed further, the Centre will have no choice but to explore other options in the national interest,” he said.

On the issue of granting exemption on cabotage regulations for the project, Gadkari said that a final decision should be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Private investors shy away from investing in Kerala because of the political situation here,” Gadkari added.

Meantime, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the port should be developed in the public sector as national security was involved. The port should not be handed over to a private player as there was an issue of national security involved in it, the CPM general secretary said.

A former chairman of the standing committee on transport, Yechury added that the committee had expressed concerns over the increasing PPP in the sector.