THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two more days to go for the expected arrival of the southwest monsoon, rainfall in the state was more or less scanty on Tuesday, with isolated pre-monsoon showers lashing certain pockets.

Thalassery in Kannur received 5 cm of rainfall while parts of Lakshadweep, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki received 1 cm of rainfall.