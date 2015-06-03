THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing row over the reported excess lead content in Maggi noodles, the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has said ‘no’ to the hugely popular noodle brand.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said Maggi samples have been sent for tests and until the results are out, Supplyco outlets will not sell the brand.

‘’After the controversy broke out, we thought it advisable to get samples tested at the state government laboratories.

“Until we get the results, all 1,700 outlets of Supplyco have been asked to not sell Maggi,’’ he said. The state government has also taken steps to return Maggi stocks remaining in the Supplyco outlets. The noodle row had turned more spicy with several Bollwood stars who are brand ambassadors of the product finding themselves facing legal action for endorsing the product.

In a statement put on its website, Nestle has denied the charges that its product is contaminated.

‘’We have also submitted samples of Maggi Noodles from almost 600 product batches to an external laboratory for independent analysis and we tested samples from almost 1,000 batches at our accredited laboratory,’’ the company said.

‘’These samples represent around 125 million [12.5 Crore] packets. All the results of these internal and external tests show that lead levels are well within the limits specified by food regulations and that Maggi noodles are safe to eat,’’ the statement said.