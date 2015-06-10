KOCHI: The CBI probing the Kalamassery land grab case, involving relatives of Oommen Chandy’s former gunman Salim Raj and certain Revenue officials, on Tuesday approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking permission to conduct polygraph test on former PWD secretary T O Sooraj.

Sooraj had approached the court the other day with a petition stating his willingness to undergo polygraph test. The petition filed by the CBI stated that polygraph test had to be conducted on T O Sooraj for gathering additional details about the persons involved in the case. After considering the petition, the court decided to hear from Sooraj on Thursday whether he is willing to undergo the test.

Last week, the CBI had interrogated Sooraj over his involvement in the case.