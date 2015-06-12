ALAPPUZHA:The State Cabinet’s approval of the rules and laws related to the establishment of the International Below-Sea Level Farming Research Institute, which will be set up at Kuttanad, is a morale booster to the agrarian sector of the state.

It is the first time an international institute is being set up in the country to study the rare farming methods followed by the traditional farmers of Kuttanad. Setting up of the institute was one of the many recommendations of the Kuttanad Package, which was formulated by noted agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan.

The State Government has appointed Prof K G Padmakumar as the director of the institute. According to him, “below-sea level farming is one of the rarest methods of farming in the world.The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation has declared the area under below-sea level farming as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Zone”.

The centre will study the techniques carried out in the this form of farming - the methods used in various climates, the seeds used for better and sustainable crops, the traditional varities of crops of Kuttanad, fish wealth and other peculiarities of the farming. About 200 acres of land will be needed for setting up the institute.

The institute will be an addition to the list of institutes studying below sea level farming for centuries and will benefit agricultural scientists from all over the world. A governing body was formed with CM Oommen Chandy as the chairman and agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan as a member.

Padmakumar said “the unpredictable seasonal changes become a challenge to the farmers”. “The vagaries of nature plays spoilsport in farming - if floods affect severely in some seasons, drought becomes villain in another. The farmers of Kuttanad had been getting good yield fighting these vagaries for years. So, the life and turmoil of the paddy farmers deserves to be researched and the institute would also strive hard to preserve traditional knowledge in this field,” he said.

Salient Features

■ It will study the rare farming methods followed by farmers of Kuttanad

■ It’s setting up was one of the many recommendations of Kuttanad Package

■ A governing body formed has CM Chandy as the chairman and M S Swaminathan as a member