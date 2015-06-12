THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has taken full control of the UDF campaign for the Aruvikkara bypoll, with coalition parties also deputing senior leaders, ministers and team of MLAs to scale up the prospects of the ruling front at the hustings.

Chandy is convening a breakfast meeting of Congress MLAs on Friday morning at his official residence here. The MLAs will be assigned with specific tasks in the campaign at the meet. The move of the Chief Minister and the Congress camp stems from a feeling that the UDF should put up an impressive win in an election year. They have a strong calculation that the three-cornered contest is poised to take a tough turn as days pass by, while the LDF and BJP are also pulling all their respective might for the campaign trail. Chandy is planning an intensified campaign tour. Ramesh has dedicated himself for a whirlwind campaign for Congress nominee K S Sabarinathan, for 10 days, from Monday. His special interest springs from the fact that Sabarinadhan is son of the late G Karthikeyan, his mentor and guide in politics.

Senior Congress leader and CWC member A K Antony is set to rattle the segment on June 24 and 25, the penultimate days of election campaign as it ends on June 25. Rajyasabha deputy chairman P J Kurien and Vayalar Ravi MP will also be roped in next week. The presence of KPCC president V M Sudheeran also is very much evident in the segment.

RSP leader and MP N K Premachandran is camping in Aruvikkara with a team of active workers since many days. For the RSP, which had been contesting in the segment under the LDF label for over two-and-a-half decades and has a determining presence, winning the polls is a matter of prestige after pitching tent in the UDF camp.

Though the LDF was floored by Premachandran in the Lok Sabha polls in Kollam, the RSP attaches immense significance to the Aruvikkara contest.

The IUML has drafted Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju to co-ordinate the party’s campaign. Veteran leader Panakkkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal will be in Aruvikkara for two days next week. Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty and IUML general secretary K P A Majeed will be addressing family meets for two days early next week.

Kerala Congress (M) MLAs, who had met under party leader and Finance Minister K M Mani, has decided that all MLAs should take up serious campaign work, especially when turncoat MLA P C George is making an all-out bid through a candidate of his ragtag ACDF to siphon off votes from the UDF kitty. Party deputy chairman C F Thomas MLA will concentrate in Aryanad panchayat.

Sabarinadhan will Win with a Handsome Majority, Says Chandy

Aryanad (T’Puram): “All of us are indeed confident that UDF candidate K S Sabarinadhan is going to win with a handsome majority,” Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said during his visit to three tribal settlements at Kallangudi in Vithura, Chettiyampara in Tholicode and Kottoor in Kuttichal grama panchayats. “But from past experience, especially in the bypolls, UDF votes will not be cast in toto as a general feeling to skip voting on one reason or the other is common. It should not happen,” he reminds.

‘Baseless Graft Charges Won’t Demoralise Govt’

Aryanad: Taking the battle over Vizhinjam Seaport project to Aruvikkara as a campaign stock, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy turned people’s conclaves organised by the UDF in a dozen locations in different parts of the constituency on Thursday to needle the CPM and the Left and seeking people’s support for the government’s initiatives on the development and welfare front. While seeking votes for the Congress nominee and UDF candidate K S Sabarinathan by putting him on the pedestal of a youth symbol and descendant of the late G Karthikeyan, the Chief Minister also stressed that votes cast in his favour will be an answer to the politics of violence and murder espoused by the CPM and a golden opportunity for the people to cleanse it. Chandy said that the Left might have some difficulty to accept Vizhinjam project all set to become a reality since M Vijayakumar, the CPM candidate in Aruvikkara, could not do anything for it when he was the Ports Minister in the Achuthanandan government. “We are ready for discussions and to clear doubts on any point,over and above the entire documents related to the project has been uploaded on the website. Be sure that I’ll not be one to run away on the face of baseless allegations,” he said.