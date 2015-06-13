THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Once again proving his relevance as the star campaigner for the LDF, setting aside his differences of opinion with the official leadership in the party for the time being, Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan is earnestly engaging himself on the campaign front at Aruvikkara.

Taking a cue from the massive response he has received at Aryanad the other day, the veteran leader is setting out for a campaign to ensure a victory this time for LDF. VS is enthusiastic about the campaign as he finds it an opportunity to reinvent his relevance.

From June 15 to 23, he will address seven meetings in as many panchayats in the constituency.

On June 15 he will address two meetings at Aruvikkara and Vellanad panchayats. The following days VS will address a meeting at Tholikkode (June 16), Kuttichal (June 17) , Ozhamalakkal (June 18), Poovachal (June 19) and Vithura (June 23).

Moreover, for achieving a final push and ‘to maintain the edge the party claims to have gained from the very beginning of the campaign, VS will participate in a roadshow on June 24, according to sources close to the Opposition leader.CPM district secretary Kadakampally Surendran said the party had completed booth conventions by Thursday evening.

“The women’s conventions will start on Friday and will be completed by June 14. P K Sreemathi, T N Seema and M C Josephine will address the conventions,” he said. Each meeting will be having an attendance of 500 to 1,500, he claimed.

Family gatherings will be held at all booths.

Asked about the prospect of the LDF candidate M Vijayakuamr, Kadakampally claimed that this time they would win despite the UDF’s record of consecutive victory for 25 years.

“Developmental backwardness, price rise of essential goods, fall in prices of rubber, dilapidated roads in the constituency have been the discussion points. It will reflect in the election outcome,” he said.