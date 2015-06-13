THRISSUR:Disappointment was writ large on the faces of moviegoers who queued up in front of Ganam cinema in Thrissur on Friday. The reason: The surprise notice board which hung from the main gate. And it said the theatre had been closed down. “The newly-released Jayaram-starrer Thingal muthal velli vare should have been released at Ganam today,” said a film enthusiast, pointing at the newly-minted film posters. “There might be some tiff going on between the theatre owner and the Federation,” he added, in more of an undertone.

Sajiv, the theatre owner, confirmed the youth’s conjectures and said. “At the eleventh hour, the distributors informed me that the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation had threatened that the movie, if shown in Ganam, would be boycotted by all other theatres operating under the Federation in the state,” he said.

He added he had no idea as to what might be the reason behind the move. “I had renovated the theatre a few months ago. It’s personal vendetta being waged by some people... They are out to corner me for my success,” he said.

The theatre is yet to get membership from the Exhibitors’ Federation. A request in this regard is lying in cold storage. Sajiv refuted reports that the refurbished theatre was eating into the revenues of other theatres in the city. “We don’t have enough theatres in Thrissur to cater to the growing audience,” he added. However, Shaju Akkara, secretary, Exhibitors Federation, refuted the allegations. According to sources, the Federation is holding talks to sort out the differences.