IDUKKI:A 38-year-old labourer died after being trapped under a compound wall of an under construction building that caved in at Kattappana here on Saturday.

Manoj of Prakash Karikkinmedu Urumbinkunnel, was engaged in a construction work of a building, owned by Goodwill Group, when the newly erected compound wall collapsed over him around 2.15 pm near Sagara Junction at Kattappana.

Another labourer Shiji from Valiyakam area here who was working along with Manoj managed to escape when the wall caved in. On hearing his scream, local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Manoj from the debris.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the police and the public could only recover his body after over an hour’s efforts. The Fire and Rescue Services team has to pump water to remove the mud before it could recover his body. The body was taken to a private hospital at Kattappana where his death was confirmed.