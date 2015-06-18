THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is looking at necessary amendments to be brought into existing rules and government orders based on the feedback received from the mass contact programmes in 14 districts.

A total of 3,76,772 applications were received, of which decisions were taken in 1,22,828 applications on the same day of the programmes itself, said Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday.

With this edition of the Chief Minister’s mass contact programme getting over with the last one being held in Palakkad on Tuesday, the government has started looking at ways and means of bringing in necessary amendments to the rules and government orders, as issues pertaining to many complaints which cannot be addressed as per the existing rules, Chandy explained.

“As many as 1,98,028 applications were received online while the number of applications received on the day of the programme in all districts together is 1,78,744.

Of the total 3,76,772 applications we received, decision was taken on 1,22,828 applications on the day of the programme itself,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that decisions in the remaining complaints are being addressed in each district. Chandy also pointed at the need to bring in the necessary changes in the existing rules to address many complaints. “In Idukki, a girl asked me was it her fault that she lost her mother? I didn’t understand. Later it came out that the government used to give financial support to the daughters of widows. But the girl who lost both her parents is not getting the aid. So we changed the rule so that daughters who lost both parents also get the financial aid given to daughters of widows,” Chandy explained.

The Chief Minister said a total of 165 programmes were announced during the mass contact programmes.

“None of these are new projects; these are already declared ones. Instructions have been issued to finish the programmes within one year period,” Chandy said.