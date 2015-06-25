THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Saturday, in Aruvikkara, the BJP hopes to dip its finger deeply into the LDF-UDF vote pies.

While the party official-speak is that prospects have brightened significantly in the past few days, sources familiar with the constituency say that a lion’s share of the BJP votes will come from pockets in four of the eight panchayats; for instance, places like Veeranakavu in Poovachal panchayat.

Pockets in Vellanad, Kuttichal and certain parts of Uzhamalackal also will be sympathetic to the saffron party, it is estimated. However, places like Tholikkod, which have substantial Mulsim votes, are not expected to favour the BJP.

Unlike in the past years, the BJP is expected to win a significant share of the Ezhava votes which comprise 14.5 per cent, nearly one-third of the Nair votes and a sizable portion of the tribal votes.