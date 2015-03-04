KOCHI: The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has reiterated their request that the exam timings on Fridays be rescheduled so as to enable Muslim students to participate in Juma congregation prayers.“Thousands of Muslim students are appearing for the secondary and senior secondary examinations conducted by the CBSE. All the parents and students are worried over the current exam timing ie; between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm,” said T P M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association in a letter to CBSE chairman.“Every adult Muslim is bound to attend Friday Juma prayers between 1 and 1.30 pm. The students cannot finish their examination and reach mosque by 1.30 pm,” he said.Khan also pointed out that the repeated requests of rescheduling the time between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm was not considered by the board.This year’s board exams for Class X and Class XII scheduled on March 13, 20, 27 and April 17 are Fridays.