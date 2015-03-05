THRISSUR: Countless twists, turns and controversies are multiplying day after day in the Chandrabose murder case. Even a month after the alleged incident, hardly a day passes without new controversies and revelation of mismanagement, apathy and favouritism among other allegations, by the police in the case.

In the latest incident, senior police officials have confirmed that the investigation team failed to respond to a letter reportedly sent by Thrissur former city police commissioner Jacob Job, who is now suspended from service for secretly holding a one-to-one interview with the murder accused, asking them to initiate steps to invoke KAAPA (Kerala Antisocial Activities Prevention Act)against Nisham, for which the police recommended an official proposal to the District Collector only on March 2, whereas the alleged incident took place on January 29.

According to reliable sources in the police, after the letter sent by the former city police commissioner was leaked to the media, the ADGP reportedly directed the present city police commissioner R Nishanthini to probe whether the letter was originally sent by the former senior cop and if the letter was original, how it was leaked to media and why the investigation failed to respond to the letter. Following this, the city police commissioner conducted a probe into the incident and confirmed that the letter was originally sent by the former city police chief on February 6. And a detailed investigation into other aspects of the incident is being carried out by the commissioner, said the police.

Besides this, another controversy related to the murder came to light with a section of officials revealing to media that the investigation team failed to collect the clothes of the slain security guard from the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, after the postmortem examination, which has strong evidentiary value in the court of law. When contacted, the hospital authorities said in the usual cases of accident death or murders, the Medical College officials would hand over these objects to police and they didn’t know what happened in this case. Only an investigation can ascertain what went wrong in the case, why the police didn’t collect the materials from the hospital or if the staff failed to hand over these stuff.

Meanwhile, the murder accused, Mohammed Nisham, was produced in a local court in Bangalore in connection with two cases, including a rape case, registered over there. He was handed over by the Kerala police to their counterparts in Karnataka as part of the charges. There are also reports that the Bangalore police have suddenly intensified the probe against him in connection with the cases which were registered there sometime ago, following pressure from various quarters as the court of law in Bangalore, seeks his judicial custody in connection with cases registered there and he will get a relaxation from the constant glare of the media here and subsequently could influence the officials there.