THRISSUR: Mohammed Nisham was granted bail in a threatening case registered with the Thrissur East Police Station on Wednesday. However, the bail in effect proved futile to Nisham who is currently lodged in Viyyur sub-jail in connection with Chandrabose murder.

In the prosecution case, Nisham threatened to kill Bion Jose of Cherror over phone over a financial dispute between them after repaying the money Jose borrowed from Nisham.

When he was produced in the court on Wednesday, Nisham told the court that he was not availing himself of any facilities in the jail that a person was legally entitled to. The authorities have even installed camera in the bathroom, infringing his personal freedom, he said.

The court asked him to give a written statement, after which his counsel submitted a detailed letter. Later, the court directed the Viyyur jail superintendent to look into the grievances of the accused and submit a report on March 25.