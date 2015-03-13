KOCHI: The Director General of Prosecution (DGP) will recommend to the State Government to take steps to classify culprits into five categories, as part of comprehensive criminal law reformation.

Culprits may be classified as ‘insane criminals’, ‘born criminals’, ‘habitual offenders’, ‘criminals by passion’ and ‘occasional offenders’. Prison sentence should be based on the classification, and special arrangements should be made in jails to accommodate the different categories of culprits.

“Habitual offenders, born criminals and the other types of offenders are being housed in the same jails. It has led to serious consequences, like abnormal behavioural attitude of offenders when released from jail,” said DGP T Asaf Ali at a press conference here on Thursday.

He also said that the Director General of Prosecutions would convene a meeting of the 350-odd public prosecutors in the State in Kochi on Saturday, as part of the one-year-long celebration of the 155th anniversary of the IPC.

Kerala Governor P Sathashivam will inaugurate the function, which will be presided over by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Acting Chief Justice Ashok Bhushan will deliver the keynote address. As part of the programme, a special colloquium on ‘Society, Law, Crime and the Criminals’ will be held, and training will be imparted to the public prosecutors.

According to Asaf Ali, discussions will be held on the various legal aspects, including the need for new laws. He said that the convicts should be divided into five categories, as part of amending the laws. The modern society needs such a division, and the convicts should be lodged in separate jails as per the nature of the crime.

The meeting will discuss the need to bifurcate law-and-order duties and investigative duties of the police. There should be three categories - Law and Order, Investigation and VIP Security - so as to increase the efficiency of the State Police.

According to Asaf Ali, the State needs a Public Prosecutors Training Academy. “A crime directory on white-collar crimes committed in the State is the need of the hour, considering the increase in the number of such cases,” he said, adding that Delhi Judicial Academy chairman B T Kaul would address the academic session of the colloquium, on ‘Revising Criminal Law Jurisprudence in the Light of Constitutional Values and Judicial Interpretation’.

