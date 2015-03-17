KOLLAM: Kerala University Youth Festival, which will witness over 8000 participants competing in 80 cultural events, commenced here on Monday. The festival being conducted at seven colleges in the district will be attended by students from 300 colleges affiliated to the University.

Film director Shyamaprasad, music director Ouseppachan and Vayalar Award winner Prabha Varma jointly inaugurated the event at the SN College.

Adding festivity to the event, Mattannur Sankarankutty staged a ‘chenda’ performance at the function. In his inaugural address, Shyamaprasad said arts festival helps mould personality and helps one to improve their artistic sense.

“After my college days, I often thought about the purpose of arts festivals. I came to the conclusion that it is not for producing painters, dancers, actors and others but for the sole purpose of bringing change in society,’’ said Shyamaprasad.

The innermost aim of these festivals is to develop passion, cooperation and aesthetic sense.

When one goes deep into it one may encounter the question, what defines culture? To me, what we are today defines culture, he said. Mattannur Sankarankutty in his address said that there should be something more than that of cinema and drama and this gap is filled through arts festivals. He said that each participant should consider the event as an opportunity for self-study and will have to utilise the opportunity without any remiss.

Prabha Varma, in his address, called upon the young generation to raise their voice against social evils. The young generation should show the spine to call a spade a spade, he said.

Colourful Procession

Earlier, around 2000 students from various colleges took part in a procession, accompanied by caparisoned elephants, floats and illustrations which depicted anti-drug and AIDS awareness messages.