Home States Kerala

Drug Resistance to Tuberculosis on the Rise in State

Published: 25th March 2015 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2015 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

THALASSERY:Tuberculosis (TB) patients who seek treatment at private hospitals often risk themselves in the absence of regular and continuous medication, District TB Centre officials have said.

“It is a recurring practice that many doctors at private hospitals treat patients without informing them that they are being treated for TB. Hence the patients discontinue treatment as soon as some symptoms disappear and such patients are prone to develop drug resistance,” said Manoj Kumar, district coordinator of the Private-Public Mix (PPM) initiative to combat the disease.

He added that it was often difficult to figure out the exact number of TB patients in a region as patients getting treated at private hospitals for the disease often go unregistered. However, a new software developed by PPM has enabled private hospitals to register TB cases, he added.

A total of 1,586 TB cases were registered in the district during 2014, of which 25 per cent were diagnosed as diabetic also. A total of 1,550 TB patients had taken HIV test, of which 24 were positive, the data with the District TB Centre reveals. In 2013, a total of 1,509 cases were detected in the district of which 1,305 patients, ie, 86 per cent, completed the treatment and were totally cured. But 68 patients died and treatment failed in 36 cases. Seventy patients had defaulted in treatment.

Pointing to the lack of awareness about TB treatment among people, former president of IMA Dr Babu Raveendran said it was sad that drug resistance to TB was on the rise in a highly literate state like Kerala.

The District TB Centre officials said that drug resistance has developed as some patients dropped treatment midway.

They added that the disease could be cured totally with six to eight months treatment and extensive arrangements are in place to ensure proper medication to diagnosed patients.

The district recorded 102 MDR (multi-drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis) cases in 2013 and among them 21 were cured, 13 patients completed treatment and 24 are on treatment. Nine were also diagnosed with Extensive Drug Resistant TB (XDR-TB) in the year.

The non-availability of medicine in the open market on some occasions also tempts patients to drop treatment and that also contributed to MDR and EDR cases. But the patients registered through government hospitals or PPM are always ensured continuous medicine for six months, the TB Centre officials said.

As part of the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme, designated microscopic centres for detection of the disease are now functional at taluk hospitals, major government hospitals and CHCs. Moreover, six TB units are functioning at Kannur, Thalassery, Koothuparamba, Iritty, Payyanur and Taliparamba government hospitals in Kannur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp