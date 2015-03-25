Drug Resistance to Tuberculosis on the Rise in State

Sucheth P R By

THALASSERY:Tuberculosis (TB) patients who seek treatment at private hospitals often risk themselves in the absence of regular and continuous medication, District TB Centre officials have said.

“It is a recurring practice that many doctors at private hospitals treat patients without informing them that they are being treated for TB. Hence the patients discontinue treatment as soon as some symptoms disappear and such patients are prone to develop drug resistance,” said Manoj Kumar, district coordinator of the Private-Public Mix (PPM) initiative to combat the disease.

He added that it was often difficult to figure out the exact number of TB patients in a region as patients getting treated at private hospitals for the disease often go unregistered. However, a new software developed by PPM has enabled private hospitals to register TB cases, he added.

A total of 1,586 TB cases were registered in the district during 2014, of which 25 per cent were diagnosed as diabetic also. A total of 1,550 TB patients had taken HIV test, of which 24 were positive, the data with the District TB Centre reveals. In 2013, a total of 1,509 cases were detected in the district of which 1,305 patients, ie, 86 per cent, completed the treatment and were totally cured. But 68 patients died and treatment failed in 36 cases. Seventy patients had defaulted in treatment.

Pointing to the lack of awareness about TB treatment among people, former president of IMA Dr Babu Raveendran said it was sad that drug resistance to TB was on the rise in a highly literate state like Kerala.

The District TB Centre officials said that drug resistance has developed as some patients dropped treatment midway.

They added that the disease could be cured totally with six to eight months treatment and extensive arrangements are in place to ensure proper medication to diagnosed patients.

The district recorded 102 MDR (multi-drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis) cases in 2013 and among them 21 were cured, 13 patients completed treatment and 24 are on treatment. Nine were also diagnosed with Extensive Drug Resistant TB (XDR-TB) in the year.

The non-availability of medicine in the open market on some occasions also tempts patients to drop treatment and that also contributed to MDR and EDR cases. But the patients registered through government hospitals or PPM are always ensured continuous medicine for six months, the TB Centre officials said.

As part of the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme, designated microscopic centres for detection of the disease are now functional at taluk hospitals, major government hospitals and CHCs. Moreover, six TB units are functioning at Kannur, Thalassery, Koothuparamba, Iritty, Payyanur and Taliparamba government hospitals in Kannur.