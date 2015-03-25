Mega Food Processing Park to Come up at Kanjikode

Express News Service By

PALAKKAD: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has approved the proposal submitted by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) to set up a Mega Food Processing Park at Kanjikode.

The estimated cost of project is `121.92 crore. Of which, `50-crore assistance is sought from MoFPI. “Kinfra has already submitted an expression of interest as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries MoFPI,” Kinfra MD G C Gopala Pillai said. The raw materials identified for the park include coconuts, ginger, pepper, cardamom, turmeric, tamarind, jackfruit, tapioca, papaya, banana, pineapple, mango, cashew nut, arecanut and paddy.

A mega food park provides various facilities to food processors, farmers, retailers and exporters, helping achieve faster growth of food processing industries. The food park will cater to the needs of food processing units dealing with various coconut products; fruit products, spice products, starch based products, value-added products from rice, bakery products, ethnic preparations from Kerala etc, said Murali, an official of Kinfra.

The food park will be provided with basic infrastructure like roads, electricity and water. Apart from basic infrastructure, common facilities like water treatment plant, effluent treatment plant, quality control laboratories, cold storages, warehouses and process centres etc would be set up. The primary processing centres will be equipped with weighing lines, pack houses and chill rooms/cold storages.

According to estimates, the park will give employment to around 4550 persons. The MoFPI has accorded top priority to infrastructure creation for food processing industries and has a dedicated scheme in the 12th Five Year plan for infrastructure creation known as the ‘Mega Food Park Scheme.