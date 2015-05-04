Home States Kerala

An Exclusive Recipe Book to Cater to the Palate of Renal Patients

THRISSUR: Renal diet is an essential part of the treatment of kidney patients and helps avoid a lot of complications. This makes renal diet a challenge requiring a lot of planning and practical ideas.

‘Vrikka Rogikalku Yojicha Bhakshana Kramavum Pachaka Vidhikalum’, an exclusive book on renal diet recipes, will certainly help kidney patients enjoy their diet.

The book, which is in the making, contains more than 100 vegetarian and non-vegetarian Kerala-based cuisines devoid of fruits and vegetables forbidden by the nephrologists for renal patients.

Besides that, it also prescribes how some food items, normally avoided by the renal patients, can be incorporated in the diet by preparing them in varying ways, so that the food is devoid of contents harmful to them.

The book will be in Malayalam and is expected to hit the stands in two months’ time.

Another novelty of the book is that it is being co-authored by lawyer, writer and translator Nandini Menon, who herself is fighting chronic kidney disease and Dr Jayant Thomas Mathew, nephrologist who is treating her.

“Almost all the renal patients are confronted with the issue of what to eat. The experts usually tell the patients what not to eat, but rarely say what they should eat and how to prepare them. As the patients need to give up several food items which they usually eat, they become weaker day-by-day and easily give into the disease. So the recipe book in a way will help the patients fight the disease in a better way,” said Nandini, who herself is fighting all odds including financial crisis for her renal transplantation.

Exclusive Recipe.jpgDr Jayant Thomas Mathew, her co-author, is the professor and head of the department of Nephrology with Amala Institute of Medical Sciences.

The book is conceptualised in such a way that the doctor on his part describes why some vegetables, fruits among other food items need to be kept at bay by renal patients and clarifies on several misbeliefs with regard to renal diseases.

“As the food ideal for a renal patient with diabetes will be different from another having blood pressure or other issues, special care has been taken to prepare recipes for various categories of renal patients,” he noted.

And in the later portion of the book, Nandini, who had earlier penned recipe books, comes up with numerous recipes which she prepared in consultation with her doctor.

