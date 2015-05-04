ALAPPUZHA: District panchayat president Prathibha Hari inaugurated the activities of green army at the Krishi Bhavan, Kanjikuzhy, near here the other day.

The green army, set up by Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in association with its Krishi Bhavan, renders services as of now only to farmers of Kanjikkuzhy. It is being led by farmers V Jyothish and K P Subhakessan and the service of agriculture officers is also available.

The farmers can ask for advice, if they need, via telephone at 0478-2860068 or the members of the green army will directly arrive at the house as per one’s need.

Jyothish said the green army comprises 22 members and it will provide any kind of help related to farming, right from the preparation of the field.