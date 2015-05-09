KOCHI: Prof T J Joseph said that punishment of any kind for the culprits would not make him happy. “Those who planned, abetted and executed the attack on me are the culprits in this case. But, I had pardoned all of them at the time of the attack itself. In the court of my conscience, I am leaving them free. I wish all, including those who are involved in this case, peace and happiness. If anyone related to the case is punished, it will not make me happy,” said Joseph. However, he expressed joy over the news of the government ordering to give him all the benefits. “I had given a representation to the CM in this regard, and I am happy to hear the news about it,” he told ‘Express’.