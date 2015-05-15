Sabarimala Temple Opens for 5-day Poojas

Express News Service By

SABARIMALA:The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here was opened on Thursday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Idavom. Melsanthi Krishnadas Nampoothiri opened the Sreekovil of the temple in the evening in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. As an ongoing temple practice, no ritual was conducted at the Sreekovil in the evening.

Sabarimala devaswom executive officer V S Jayakumar said that Sahasrakalasam, Laksharchana and Kalabhabhishekam would be the special rituals to be conducted during the five-day monthly pooja days. As part of Sahasrakalasam to be conducted on May 15, the first day of the Idavom poojas, kalasa pooja would be held under the leadership of Thantri Rajeevaru in the presence of Melsanthi Krishnadas Nampoothiri at 7 pm on May 14.

Kalasabhishekam, marking the conclusion of the ritual, would be conducted during the Uchcha pooja on May 15. In connection with Laksharchana, the thantri would conduct Brahamakalasa pooja at the Mandapam of the temple at 6 am on May 15, followed by the recital of Vedic mantras by scholars. As part of Kalabhabhishekam, the thantri would conduct kalabhakalasa pooja at the Mandapam of the temple at 10.30 am.

The ritual would conclude with Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during Uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the Kalabhakalasam circumambulating the Sreekovil.

Udayasthamana pooja, Padi pooja and Pushpabhishekam would be the other rituals to be conducted on all the five days of the monthly poojas.

The hill shrine would be closed on May 19, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas, after Athazha pooja and Harivarasanam, said the temple authorities.