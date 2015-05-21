ALAPPUZHA: The Vishva Hindu Parishad will open medical and engineering colleges in the state in collaboration with various Hindu organisations, VHP national president Pravin Thogadia has said. He was speaking after visiting SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan at his house at Kanichukulangara near here on Wednesday. The plan is to start five medical colleges and 10 engineering colleges.

“In the first phase, the colleges will be opened at Alappuzha and Idukki districts,” he said. “Better education, better health care and better economic stability are the goals of VHP. We want to make agriculture profitable by reducing cost and doubling production,” he said.

“The average annual income of the youth must be raised to `20,000 and effective implementation of technical education has to be the way to achieve this,” Thogadia said.

“Members of Hindu community belonging to the economically backward section of society must be given free medial treatment with the help of private sector,” he said. Vellapally Natesan said that the VHP leader has submitted a detailed proposal and the SNDP Yogam will consider its viability.