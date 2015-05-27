IDUKKI: A 64-year-old woman was found dead at her home here on Tuesday.The victim is Mary, a housewife at Kottarathil house at Peruvanthanam in Peermedu taluk.Her husband Devasya, alias Appachan, 66, has been arrested in this connection, the police said.

According to the police, Devasya had first told the police that Mary had committed suicide. However, he later admitted to the crime after interrogation.

According to the police, Devasya, an alcoholic, used to pick up fight with his wife everyday and had a strange habit of calling up his relatives claiming that he had killed her. In the wee hours of Tuesday, he had called the relatives and claimed that he had killed Mary. Since this had become a regular practice, people ignored his claims, police said.

One of his relatives who went to his house in the morning found Mary lying in a pool of blood. She informed the neighbours and alerted the police. The couple has one son and two daughters.