KOCHI: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala’s announcement on further probe into the death of Swami Saswathikananda is a deliberate attempt by the State Government to divert public attention from the bar bribery scam, said BJP state president V Muraleedharan here on Saturday.

He said the BJP would analyse the legal aspects as to whether the re-probe announced by the government in the run-up to elections is a violation of Poll code.