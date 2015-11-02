THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has decided to drop the investigation into the allegation against former Industries Minister and CPM leader Elamaram Kareem in the Chakkittapara mining case. The VACB is learnt to have opted to drop the case citing inconsistency in the statements of the complainant and also difficulties in obtaining evidence, including call details.

The case pertains to the allegation was that Kareem’s relative Noushad had accepted `5 crore bribe from a Karnataka-based company to give sanction for iron ore mining at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode in 2009. The allegation was raised by Noushad’s driver Subair. Vigilance Director Vinson M Paul reportedly gave nod to the recommendation of Special Investigation Unit-I SP R Sukesan to drop the case.

The VACB, apparently, took the decision to drop the case overlooking the advice of the Vigilance legal wing. Vigilance deputy director of prosecution G Saseendra had recommended that the statement of the complainant should be considered. The complainant had claimed that he was forced to backtrack from allegation owing to threat.Though the firm had received government accord, mining was not started at Chakkittappara for want of other clearances.

KC(M) Leader Slams Vigilance SP Sukesan

T’Puram: By recommending that the corruption case against former minister Elamaram Kareem in connection with the Chakkittapara mining issue be closed, the double standard and biased stand adopted by Vigilance SP R Sukesan has become evident, Kerala Congress (M) general secretary Joseph M Puthussery said on Sunday. The same officer had investigated the corruption allegation against Finance Minister K M Mani also, he added.