KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) commenced publishing weekly weather bulletin on Monday. The bulletin is prepared using data collected through the Stratosphere Troposphere (ST) Radar that was installed on the campus recently.

CUSAT Vice-chancellor J Letha released the first weather bulletin at a function held on the campus. She also inaugurated the 32-metre-tall meteorological tower and automatic weather station.

Conventionally, weather prediction is made with the help of periodic relays from radiosonde equipment carried by helium-filled balloons.

The 205-MHz radar is capable of detecting and analysing the slightest changes in air and other atmospheric forces 20 km above the earth’s surface, round the clock.

Established using `20 crore from the Department of Science and Technology, the project is the only one of its kind in India, equipped with ST Radar, meteorological tower, automatic weather station and GPS radiosonde.

“The ST Radar’s prediction of wind direction, storms and monsoon - based on its analysis of atmospheric conditions - will benefit diverse sectors such as atmospheric research, defence, air transport and weather analysis,” said the varsity authorities.

The weather bulletin will be available on www.acarr.cusat.ac.in and www.cusat.ac.in.CUSAT Pro-vice-chancellor K Poulose Jacob, registrar S David Peter, finance officer Sebastian Ouseph and project director K Mohan Kumar were present at the function.